Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 824,436 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $54,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,140,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,484,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

