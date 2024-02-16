Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,667 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $51,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $206.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.59. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $209.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

