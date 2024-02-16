Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $53,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,668,508 over the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $79.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.