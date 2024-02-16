Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $53,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

