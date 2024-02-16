Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,682 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.51 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 206.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

