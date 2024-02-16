Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,318 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $53,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 146.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $1,992,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in DaVita by 1.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

DaVita stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

