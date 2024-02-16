Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,897 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 783,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $51,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hexcel

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.