Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,250 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $51,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $229.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.