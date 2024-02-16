Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 37,300 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $50,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PVH opened at $128.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

