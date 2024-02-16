Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 455,115 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $52,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

