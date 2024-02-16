Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,875 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $52,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

