Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,276 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $51,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after buying an additional 560,916 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 14.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

