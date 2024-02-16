Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,590 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $51,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.6 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

