Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $50,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

