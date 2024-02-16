Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $47,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $27,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ALV opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.