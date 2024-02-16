Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $53,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 16.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

