Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $52,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.23 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

