Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $51,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

