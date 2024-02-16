Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $51,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 49.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 110.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

