Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $47,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 95.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 225.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE GATX opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

About GATX



GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

