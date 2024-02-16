Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.84 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388,565 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $47,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.