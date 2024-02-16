Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.37 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $48,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,786.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $219,937.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,350.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,844 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.