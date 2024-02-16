Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.67 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $49,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Wingstop by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Stock Performance
WING stock opened at $315.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.97. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
