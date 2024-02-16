Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.03 Million Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 541,481 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $50,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $168,567,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

CR opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

