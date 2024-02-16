Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.85 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $50,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $192.62 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its 200 day moving average is $191.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -260.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.