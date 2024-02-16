Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $51.48 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $51,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Trex Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TREX stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
