Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.36 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,233,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $52,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Cognex by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after buying an additional 854,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

