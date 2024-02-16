Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.92 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $52,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -82.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

