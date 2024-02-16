Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $53.53 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $53,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 62.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

BC stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

