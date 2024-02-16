Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $51,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

SCI stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,668,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,246 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

