Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,845 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $49,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

