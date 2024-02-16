Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $53,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

