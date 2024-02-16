Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,092,150 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $50,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

