Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 35,319 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $52,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Maximus by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Stock Up 2.7 %

MMS stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.