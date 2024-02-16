Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 35,882 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $51,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

