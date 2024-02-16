Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 412,312 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $48,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,586,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE LNC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

