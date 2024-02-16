Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46,980 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $54,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $543,363.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,264 shares of company stock worth $6,821,708. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

