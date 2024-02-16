Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 55,792 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $51,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valvoline by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

