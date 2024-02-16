Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 737,516 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 737,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.