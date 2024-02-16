Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $50,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $585.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.22. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $610.35.

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

