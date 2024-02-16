Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $49,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.6 %

ATR stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.18 and a 1-year high of $140.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.