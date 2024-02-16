Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $51,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

