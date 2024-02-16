Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $47,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

