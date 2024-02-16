Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $50,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $228.04 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.29.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

