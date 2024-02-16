Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105,909 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $51,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.