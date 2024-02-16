Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 346,275 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $51,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.