Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,513 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $52,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Boston Partners increased its stake in EnerSys by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

