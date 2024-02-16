Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,951 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $50,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Celsius by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 143.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.39 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,248 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,766 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

