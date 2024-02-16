Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,738 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $47,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

