Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,950 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 879,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $50,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $6,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Terex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

